Cuba Congratulates New UNGA President





Havana, June 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Dennis Francis for having been elected President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez wished the diplomat success in his position and expressed his confidence that Francis’ leadership will contribute to strengthen multilateralism.



Rodriguez wrote that the new UNGA president can count on Cuba’s support even from its position as chair of the Group of 77 plus China.



Following his election on Thursday, Francis admitted the sensitiveness and strong responsibility entailed by the position of president of the UN General Assembly. He said he will encourage and facilitate substantive dialog in several formats, to guarantee transparency of priorities and thestrengthening of the common goal for the sake of coherence.