Cuba and South Africa ratify willingness to strengthen political dialogue





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver, first deputy foreign minister of Cuba, and Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and cooperation of South Africa, ratified today the willingness to strengthen political dialogue and cooperation between the two nations.

As reported by the foreign ministry on its website, the meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere in the context of the Meeting of Foreign Ministers Friends of the BRICS.



During the dialogue, Peñalver thanked South Africa for its solidarity and reiterated Cuba's unwavering commitment to support African causes.



At the meeting, the South African foreign minister reaffirmed her nation's support in the struggle for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.



Pandor congratulated the island for its work so far as chair of the Group of 77 plus China and reiterated Cuba's unwavering commitment.



The Cuban ambassador to South Africa, Enrique Orta Gonzalez, and Rodolfo Benitez Verson, director general of multilateral affairs and international law of the foreign ministry, participated in the meeting on the Cuban side.



The South African delegation was composed of ambassador MP Bona, chief director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the ministry of international relations and cooperation of South Africa.