Cuban PM to attend inauguration in Turkey





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz heads the delegation that will attend the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of the Republic of Türkiye, scheduled to take place this Saturday.



As reported by the Presidency on its website, the Cuban delegation also includes Angel Villa Hernandez, director general of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Cuban ambassador to Türkiye, Alejandro Diaz Palacios.



During his stay in Türkiye, the head of government will hold meetings with local authorities and representatives of the business sector.



President Erdogan was reelected in the second round of the presidential elections held on May 28.