Cuba Ratifies its Solidarity with South Africa





Havana, June 1 (ACN) Cuba’s first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver, who is also permanent representative at the United Nations, ratified the solidarity bonds uniting the peoples of Cuba and South Africa.



The Cuban diplomat met with Priest Michael Lapsley—member of the Friendship-with-Cuba Association in Cape Town—and with Salomon Lechea, vice-president of the South African Parliament; During the meeting they agreed to strengthen bilateral links between their nations, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban embassy in the African country.



Both, Father Michael Lapsley and Salomon Lechea affirmed their unconditional support of the Cuban Revolution and condemned the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The Cuban diplomat met on Thursday with Noura Al Kaabi, United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State whom he conveyed the island’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation links.



Peñalver traveled to South Africa to participate on Friday at the BRICS Ministerial Meeting and to put forth Cuba’s goals while chairing the G-77 and reaffirm the historic bonds of friendship between the peoples and governments of Cuba and South Africa.