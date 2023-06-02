Cuba to participate in ministerial meeting of friends of BRICS





Havana, May 31 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver Portal, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, will participate this Friday in the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Friends of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), to be held in Cape Town, South Africa.



“The occasion will be an opportunity for Cuba to highlight its goals as chair of the G-77 and the historical and fraternal ties that unite our peoples and governments,” the Cuban Foreign Ministry website reported.



Peñalver Portal, who led the Cuban delegation to the inauguration of President-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will meet with delegations attending the event and with high-level leaders of the host nation.