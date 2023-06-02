All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
02
June Friday

Cuba congratulates Latvian president-elect



HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla congratulated former Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on his election as President of the Republic of Latvia.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez Parrilla reasserted Cuba's willingness to keep developing ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations.

On Wednesday, the Latvian Parliament elected Rinkevics, 49, as President of that European country for a four-year term. The new leader was also a state secretary in the Ministry of Defense and a journalist for Radio Latvia in the 1990s.

