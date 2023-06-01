Cuban Hero pays tribute to Fidel Castro in Moscow





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and National Coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), laid a wreath at the foot of the monument unveiled in Moscow in November 2022 in honor of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.



As part of a four-day visit at the invitation of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation (PCRF), the Cuban leader met with fellow citizens working in that country and gave them an update on the Island’s current situation and its struggle against the U.S. blockade.



During his stay, Hernandez Nordelo will grant an interview to the program Europe for Cuba and meet with Cuba solidarity organizations based in the Russian Federation, the PCRF, the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly, and the Diplomatic Academy.