Cuba Reiterates Commitment to Preservation of Cultural Goods





Havana, May 30 (ACN) Yahima Esquivel, Cuban representative at the United Nations Education Science and Culture Organization (UNESCO) reiterated her country’s commitment to the implementation of the The 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.



In her remarks at the 7th Assembly of the Parties of the 1970 Convention, in Paris, the Cuban diplomat stressed the significance of the instrument which, she said allowed sharing experiences and good practices, the update of inventories and national registers to protect archeological sites, the materialization of educational projects and cooperation among institutions.



Esquivel referred to ongoing actions to implement a new General Law to protect natural and cultural heritage, which is considered an important step in the strategy to preserve patrimonial values of the nation.



The 1970 Convention constitutes a crucial issue for Latin America and the Caribbean and for all developing nations, said the Cuban representative, who also invited the Convention’s secretariat to establish working synergies with the UNESCO Chapter of the G-77 plus China to boost cooperation in its areas of influence.

