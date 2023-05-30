Cuban delegation attended inauguration of president-elect in Nigeria





HAVANA, Cuba, May 30 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver Portal, first deputy minister of foreign affairs and permanent representative of Cuba to the United Nations, headed the Cuban delegation that attended today the inauguration of President-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



According to a statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym), Peñalver Portal arrived in Nigeria as Special Envoy of President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, to represent Cuba at the presidential inauguration, held this morning at the main Eagle Square in Abuja, the capital of that West African country.



A score of heads of state and government, mainly from the African continent, attended the ceremony, as well as vice presidents, foreign ministers, special envoys and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country, in the presence of more than 5,000 people, MINREX pointed out.



Relations between Cuba and Nigeria are based on historic friendship and cooperation ties, and participation in this ceremony ratifies the desire to promote bilateral ties and cooperation with the new government of President Tinubu, who will govern the most populous country in Africa and the continent's leading economy for the next four years.



Miriam Morales Palmero, Cuban ambassador-designate to Nigeria, was also present as part of the Cuban delegation.