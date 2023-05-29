Cuba appreciates solidarity against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, thanked today the solidarity of the world caravan against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than 60 years ago.



On Twitter, the head of government highlighted the support received on Sunday from different latitudes with events and activities demanding the end of sanctions against the island.



In the same social media, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs, highlighted the worldwide support for the Cuban people's demand for a better life without the blockade and for Cuba's exclusion from the so-called terrorist list.



Bridges of Love and solidarity are built in the face of the shortages and suffering caused by the genocidal policy of the U.S. government, the foreign minister affirmed.



The world caravan against the blockade was convened by Carlos Lazo, leader of the Bridges of Love solidarity movement, who invited men and women of good will, anywhere in the world, to raise their voices to demand the cessation of this pilitic policy. and friends.