Sunday saw worldwide solidarity against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Photos and footage broadcast on the solidarity project Puentes de Amor’s Facebook page display the voices of people from many countries who demand the end of the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



Project leader Carlos Lazo showed images of a caravan in the city of Miami, as well as people’s statements of support for Cuba.



The participants in these demonstrations—organized around the world on the last Sunday of every month—also demand the exclusion of Cuba from the list of states sponsors of terrorism and the end of the Cuba travel ban.



In addition to the rallies in Miami, similar events of solidarity with Cuba are organized on a regular basis in U.S. cities such as Seattle and New York, as well as in Vancouver, Quebec and Ottawa (Canada) and in other regions of Latin America.