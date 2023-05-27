Cuban PM to attend Eurasian Council meeting in Sochi





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting to be held next June in the city of Sochi, Russia.



Speaking via videoconference on Thursday at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed the participation of a high-level delegation of his country in the event and its collateral activities.



He expressed his confidence that the attendance of the delegation, headed by Marrero, would be fruitful and beneficial for the exchange of experiences with all the participating States, and that new projects of benefit to all could arise.



Diaz-Canel reaffirmed that the expansion of ties with the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) is a priority for Cuba.



The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, made up of the heads of government of the member states of the Union, is the body that ensures the implementation and control of the realization of the Treaty of that economic entity, the international treaties within the organization and the decisions of the Supreme Council.



Cuba participated for the first time in this Council on February 5, 2021, after being granted the status of Observer State to the EAEU in December 2020.