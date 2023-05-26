Cuban Pharmaceuticals Promoted in China





Havana, May 25 (ACN) A Cuban official delegation promoted in the northern Chinese city of Harbin the main pharmaceuticals produced on the island.



The visitors met with local Harbin authorities and toured the local bio-pharmaceutical center in the city’s free trade zone, according to the Cuban embassy in China.



The representatives of the Cuban biotech and pharmaceutical industry BioCubaFarma briefed the local authorities about the development of the scientific sector and share experiences in an effort to boost bilateral cooperation with China.