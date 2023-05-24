Cuba and Spain Chambers of Commerce Hold Bilateral Committee





Havana, May 23 (ACN) The Chambers of Commerce of Cuba and Spain held on Tuesday the 33 Bilateral Committee and agreed to a two-year working agenda after addressing new business prospects on the island.



The committee was headed by the president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Antonio Carricarte and his Spanish counterpart Jaime Garcia-Legaz.



According to the Spanish Chamber, in his remarks at the forum the Cuban official said that Cuba has an important space opened to the Spanish businesspeople and he went on to express his interest in offering projects and sustainable business formulas in areas prioritized by the Cuban National Economic Development Program for 2030.



Meanwhile, the Spanish official agreed to the need to have large-size companies to implement projects in sectors like Information Technologies and renewables.



The 33rd Bilateral Committee was also attended by Inmaculada Riera, general director of the Spanish Chamber and other directives, as well as Cuban ambassador to Spain Marcelino Medina.