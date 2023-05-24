Mexican president thanks Cuban collaboration in his country





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, thanked today the Cuban collaboration in the development of the Mexican national health system.



During Tuesday's morning conference at the National Palace, Lopez Obrador explained that there are currently more than 700 Cuban specialists in the IMSS-Bienestar Plan, implemented since August 2022, and led by the director of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoe Robledo, Prensa Latina reported.



The recognition to the Caribbean doctors coincided with the 60th anniversary of the international Cuban medical collaboration, promoted by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, on May 23, and the main event will be held in the state of Morelos in this North American country.



As part of his speech, the President said that besides Cuban professionals, the nation continues to call all doctors, retired or not, who wish to join the plan.



The President accused the neoliberal governments of abandoning the Mexican healthcare system for 36 years, a period in which they left the country without specialists because they did not train them in medical schools.



He insisted that a new comprehensive and universal system is being built with free medical care and medicines for all as a human and inviolable right.