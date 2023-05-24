Cuban FM condemns continued U.S. accusations against his country





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned today the continued accusations of the United States against Cuba in reference to terrorism.



On Twitter, the foreign minister accused Washington of practicing terrorist crimes unscrupulously and using them opportunistically as a tool for political coercion.



According to Prensa Latina, the U.S. government once again included the Caribbean nation on Tuesday in a list of countries that allegedly do not cooperate with anti-terrorist efforts.



In an executive order published in the U.S. Federal Register, which will be transmitted to the U.S. Congress, Cuba appears together with Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Syria for allegedly not complying with the standards dictated by Washington on the subject, the information added.