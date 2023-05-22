San Marino foreign minister to visit Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Luca Beccari, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications, and Head of Government of the Republic of San Marino, will pay an official visit to Cuba starting next Thursday, May 25.



According to Cuban foreign ministry, Beccari will hold talks with local authorities and carry out other activities of interest.



Cuba and San Marino established diplomatic relations in 1996, which have been based on mutual respect.



Both parties have expressed their commitment to work to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields, and highlighted the potential for closer cooperation.



The European country has maintained its support for Cuba's resolution before the United Nations General Assembly on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.