Cuba Welcomes Resumption of Colombia Peace Talks





Havana, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez greeted the delegations of Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army rebel group (ELN) who resumed ordinary sessions under the Third Round of Peace Talks in Havana.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez thanked the joint statements by the two delegations about the unfair inclusion of Cuba on the US list of state sponsors of international terrorism.



The Cuban government official shared on Twitter a statement issued by the delegations thanking the Cuban people and government for hosting the current talks and expressing their joining of the world claim for the withdrawal of Cuba from the unilateral US blacklist