Cuba to attend 11th United Kingdom-Caribbean Forum





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, will lead the Cuban delegation to the 11th United Kingdom-Caribbean Forum, to be held on Thursday, May 18, in Kingston, Jamaica, the foreign ministry reported today.



According to the report, Cuba is attending the Forum as an observer country, at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jamaica, the host country of the event.



The meeting will promote high-level exchanges between the United Kingdom, the countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and other Caribbean nations on issues of common interest, the report, published on the Cubaminrex website, added.



The Cuban delegation will share experiences of its collaboration with the Caribbean and reiterate its willingness to continue participating in cooperation projects in vital areas for the region.