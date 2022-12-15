Cuba participates at Ministerial Conference of the G-77 + China





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla is participating today at the G-77 + China Ministerial Conference, taking place in the city of New York, United States.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister said that the meeting will discuss issues of crucial importance for the countries of the South.



The unity of the Group is vital and strategic in a context of multidimensional crisis, stressed Rodriguez Parrilla, adding that Cuba will keep that support in the Presidency, which it will hold in 2023.



The Cuban minister thanked the members of the Group for the trust placed in his country to chair its work in the multiple and relevant multilateral processes that will take place next year.



Recently, following the election, the director general of multilateral affairs and international law of the Cuban foreign ministry, Rodolfo Benitez, said that guiding the work of this broad and diverse political coordination group is not only a great responsibility, but also a recognition of Cuba's defense of the interests of the South.



Formed by developing and underdeveloped countries, the G-77 promotes support in international organizations and the defense of common interests.