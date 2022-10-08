Tropical Storm Julia Threatens Nicaragua





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) Tropical storm Julia is expected to reach Nicaraguan coasts this weekend as it travels fast on the southern Caribbean Sea.



According to the Cuban Meteorology Center, Julia is moving at 30 kilometers per hour packing 65-kilometer sustained winds and higher gusts.



Friday at 6 pm, Cuba local time, the storm was located at some 700 kilometers east of the Colombian island of Providencia.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Julia is expected to keep moving west lowering speed and gaining intensity to reach Nicaraguan coasts this weekend, the advisory explains.

