Cuba Regrets Loss of Lives in Venezuela under Heavy Rains





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government after heavy rains and floods caused deaths and huge material damage over the past days.



On his Twitter account, the head of state extended his support to President Nicolas Maduro for the damage registered in several states of the country.



Also on Twitter, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his grief and extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims.



According to official sources, heavy rains associated to tropical wave 41 affected 120 Venezuelan municipalities causing 18 deaths and damaging 22 thousand homes and the electric grid.