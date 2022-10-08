Cuban diplomatic mission in France sends toys for hurricane-stricken children





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Members of the Cuban mission in France delivered today a suitcase of toys for children affected by hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Rio(westernmost region), the most affected.



This was reported on Twitter by Cuban PM Manuel Marrero, who is in transit in Paris after a tour of Southeast Asian countries, and received the donation during a meeting with diplomats and embassy workers.



According to Prensa Latina, the Cuban ambassador to France, Otto Vaillant, explained that this is a small but loving gesture on behalf of the children of the mission, as a first step in the objective of supporting the victims of Ian in such difficult times.



The diplomat also highlighted the solidarity with Cuba of associations, trade unions and people from France, who have sent containers and donations and transferred money in the face of events such as the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and the this hurricane.