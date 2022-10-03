Argentina sends humanitarian aid to Cuba due to damages caused by Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The Argentine Agency for International Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance - White Helmets (ACIAH by its Spanish acronym) sent today to Cuba a cargo of humanitarian aid to collaborate with the response of the Government of the island after the passage of Hurricane Ian.



According to a statement from the Argentine foreign ministry, published on its web site, the shipment contains 19 boxes of water purification tablets, which will provide drinking water for 90 days to nearly 2,000 people.



The minister of foreign affairs, Santiago Cafiero, the Argentine ambassador to Cuba, Luis Ilarregui, and the president of the ACIAH, Sabina Frederic, decided to offer the Cuban authorities the humanitarian assistance deemed necessary to face the considerable damages caused by the hurricane, the statement reads.



Besides the water purification tablets, cooking kits are being prepared, which can be used for evacuees in need of basic supplies to prepare their food.



According to the source, the Argentine embassy to Cuba made the offer, which the Cuban government accepted, and informed that the human capacity to respond to the disaster is covered by Cuba's own Civil Defense systems.