Cambodian Prime Minister will Pay Official Visit to Cuba



Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) The Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun will pay an official visit to Cuba on September 23rd.

The visitor will hold talks with Cuban government authorities and meet an official agenda on the island, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Cuba and Cambodia established bilateral diplomatic relations on 15 April 1960.

