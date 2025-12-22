Cuba commemorates today Teacher's Day





HAVANA, Cuba, December 22 (ACN) Cuba will celebrate Teachers' Day today throughout the country, in recognition of the Cuban education system, one of the principal achievements following the revolutionary triumph.



As is customary on this date, each educational institution will honor those individuals whose work shapes the new generations, who constitute the future of the country.



The main event for this commemoration will take place at the Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Havana and will be attended by representatives of the people.



On this day in 1961, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz decreed the end of the Literacy Campaign, through which thousands of volunteers reached different regions of the country.



Cuba was then proclaimed a territory free of illiteracy, and with this, the great educational work of the Revolution began.



Therefore, every December 22, the nation recognizes the professionals in this sector.