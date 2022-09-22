Cuba Encourages Unity of Non-Aligned Countries

Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called on the Non-Aligned Movement to act with unity, cohesion, creativeness and solidarity in defense of collective interests.
On his Twitter account, the Cuban official said that the Non-Aligned must continue to strengthen as a diverse, including and representative forum in the face of supremacy attempts trying to divide and weaken the movement.
The Cuban minister spoke at the Non-Aligned Ministerial Meeting on global post-pandemic recovery in the context of the 77 Session of the UN General Assembly underway in New York.
