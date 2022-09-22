All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
22
September Thursday

Cuba Encourages Unity of Non-Aligned Countries



Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called on the Non-Aligned Movement to act with unity, cohesion, creativeness and solidarity in defense of collective interests.

On his Twitter account, the Cuban official said that the Non-Aligned must continue to strengthen as a diverse, including and representative forum in the face of supremacy attempts trying to divide and weaken the movement.

The Cuban minister spoke at the Non-Aligned Ministerial Meeting on global post-pandemic recovery in the context of the 77 Session of the UN General Assembly underway in New York.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News