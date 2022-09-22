Cuba welcomes Vietnamese vice minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Rogelio Polanco, member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and head of the ideological department, received Vietnam's vice minister of internal affairs, Vu Chien Thang.



At the meeting, they exchanged on the international situation and the challenges imposed on the construction of socialism in both nations, as reported by the PCC on Twitter.



Both sides also talked about the current situation in the country and the importance the island gives to its relations of brotherhood and cooperation with the Asian nation.



Caridad Bello, member of the Cuban Central Committee; Juan Carlos Marsan, deputy head of the international relations department of the Central Committee, and other members of the Vietnamese delegation accompanying Vu Chien Thang on his visit were also present at the meeting.