Cuban Vice President pays tribute in London to Queen Elizabeth I





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) Vice President Salvador Valdes headed the Cuban delegation that visited the funeral chapel of Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster to pay tribute to the British monarch, who died last September 8 at the age of 96.



Valdés, who also signed the book of condolences opened by the UK Foreign Office at Lancaster House, attended the reception that the new King Charles III will offer this Sunday to the foreign leaders and dignitaries invited to the funeral of his mother, scheduled for Monday at Westminster Abbey.



Following the death of Elizabeth II, President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent his condolences to the heir to the throne and the rest of the royal family and the British people and government.



The United Kingdom and Cuba established diplomatic relations 120 years ago, and the current British monarch visited the Caribbean island in March 2019 with his wife Camilla, who is now the queen consort.