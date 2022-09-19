Cuban VP paid homage to Angola's founding father





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban vice president, paid tribute today to the founding father and first president of the Republic of Angola, Antonio Agostinho Neto (1922-1979), at the Independence Square in Luanda, the capital of that African country.



On Twitter, Valdes Mesa wrote that in the tribute to the founding father of the Angolan nation and great friend of Cuba he was accompanied by members of the Cuban embassy.



In another tweet, the vice president reported on his visit to the Luanda cemetery, to honor the internationalist fighter Raul Diaz-Arguelles, who led the preparation of the Angolan forces and the first actions in which Cuban instructors fought alongside the fighters of the Popular Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola, in 1975.



Valdes Mesa also exchanged with a representation of collaborators and officials of the Caribbean embassy working in Angola and with members of the Board of Directors of the Antillean Export Corporation (Antex), a trading company that markets goods and services representing Cuban and other companies and institutions in the development of their business in Angola.