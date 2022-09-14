Cuban delegation attends presidential inauguration in Kenya





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) A Cuban delegation, headed by deputy PM Ines Maria Chapman, participated today in the swearing-in ceremony of Kenya's President-elect William Ruto.



As stated by Chapman on Twitter, after the swearing-in, at the Moi International Stadium, she congratulated the Kenyan president.



The Cuban representative arrived on Monday in Nairobi, as a demonstration of the good state of relations and cooperation ties that unite both nations.



Chapman exchanged with Moses Wetang'ula, speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, whom she thanked for his country's unconditional support in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba more than 60 years ago.



The program of activities also included a meeting with Cuban collaborators, graduates, officials and workers of the Cuban embassy to the Kenyan capital.