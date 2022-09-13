Cuban Journalists Pay Visit to Vietnam





Havana, Sept 12 (ACN) A delegation from the Cuban Journalist Association (UPEC) is paying a visit to Vietnam to foster relations with the Vietnamese Association of Journalists and between the two sister nations.



The delegation is headed UPEC president Ricardo Ronquillo, and includes organization president in central Villa Clara province Bolivia Tamara Cruz, and the director of Solvision TV channel from the eastern Cuban province of Guantanamo, Lisván Lescaille.



The visit takes place on the same date that Fidel Castro visited Vietnam for the first time 49 years ago. The Cuban journalists are scheduled to first meet with Nguyen Duc Loi, first vice-president of Vietnam’s Association of Journalists, according to PL news agency.



The Cuban visitors will pay honor to Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh and will meet with Communist Party member and editor in Chief of the Nhan Dan daily Le Quoc Minh. They will also visit radio and television stations before traveling on the 14th to th northern province of Ninh Binh, where they will meet with leaders of the journalist association and tour places of interest.



The Cuban delegation will return home on September 16th.