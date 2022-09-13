Cuban delegation to attend presidential inauguration in Kenya





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, Cuban deputy PM, arrived today in Kenya to attend the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto.



According to the Cuban foreign ministry, the senior official heads the island's delegation, which was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by the deputy speaker of the Kenyan parliament, Gladys Boss.



On Twitter, Chapman Waugh noted that her visit will confirm the good state of relations between the two countries.



Besides the deputy prime minister, Cuban delegation is made up of Luis Alberto Amoros Nunez, director of Sub-Saharan Africa at the foreign ministry, and Juan Manuel Rodriguez Vazquez, Cuban ambassador to the African nation.



On October 19, 1995, Cuba and Kenya established diplomatic relations, which have been characterized by collaboration in different fields, especially health.