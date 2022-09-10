Mexican President Thanks Cuba for Medical Cooperation





Havana, Sept 9 (ACN) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked the Cuban people and government for their medical assistance given to the Mexican people.



In a morning briefing on Friday, the Mexican head of state said that he keeps to hire doctors from Cuba and other countries given their excellent work in Mexican hospitals, according to official sources.



Lopez Obrador said that the Cuban health specialists are now working in different Mexican states, and they contribute to maintain the quality of medical services.



Cuba and Mexico marked the 120th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, characterized by strong solidarity and friendship bonds over the years.



The governments of Cuba and Mexico have expressed their willingness to boost development in education, culture, trade and economy, as well as cooperation to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



