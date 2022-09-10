Cuba congratulates Democratic Republic of Korea on its foundation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) On the occasion of its National Day, Cuba congratulated today the government and the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, a country with which it has maintained diplomatic relations since 1960.



On Twitter, Cuban foreign ministry reaffirmed the will to continue strengthening the historic friendship and cooperation ties that unite the two nations.



North Korea and Cuba maintain close relations, inspired by the close friendship between the historic leaders of both nations, Kim Il Sung and Fidel Castro Ruz, and based on solid principles, the identification of common positions and interests, and solidarity, the foreign ministry highlighted in a statement.



North Korea, founded in 1948, has remained firm despite the constant threats, both military and economic sanctions that have been applied by the administrations of the U.S. governments.



With the Workers' Party of Korea as its governing body, and its current leader, Kim Jong-un, that Asian nation is developing an arduous battle to consolidate peace on the Korean peninsula, and strengthen friendship throughout the planet, the Cuban foreign ministry expressed.