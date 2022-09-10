Cuba ratifies at UN its rejection to terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, ratified before the United Nations (UN) Cuba's firm position of condemnation of all acts, methods and practices of terrorism, in all its forms and expressions.



During his speech at the United Nations World Congress on the Victims of Terrorism, held in New York Thursday and Friday, the Cuban diplomat stressed that terrorist acts are to be condemned regardless of their motivations, including those in which States are involved, directly or indirectly.



According to a statement issued by the Cuban foreign ministry, Fernandez de Cossio pointed out that as a consequence of such actions, the Caribbean nation has suffered in the last 63 years the harrowing experience of 3,478 Cuban deaths and 2,099 injured and disabled people.



He detailed how the multiple acts of State terrorism committed against Cuba have been actions organized, supported, financed and executed, for the most part, from the territory of the United States, by the government of that country or by individuals and organizations that act with impunity or receive governmental support.



The high-ranking official also pointed out that violent acts continue being encouraged and financed in Cuba by the United States, which have been reported through official and operational channels to the U.S. government and law enforcement authorities.



Although there is no evidence or records linking Cuba to terrorist acts or to the promotion or sponsorship of these, in an arbitrary and unilateral manner, the U.S. State Department has included it in a list of countries that allegedly sponsor international terrorism, he said.



According to the deputy minister of foreign affairs, such designation constitutes an action without any basis, authority or international backing whatsoever, with which they are trying to justify the economic, commercial and financial blockade that for more than six decades has sought to punish the Cuban people.

