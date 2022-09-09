Cuban President Meets Head of State of Guinea Bissau









Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Thursday with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea Bissau, who is on an official visit to Cuba.



At the Revolution Palace in Havana the distinguished guest and the Cuban head of state held official talks about the historic and cooperation relations between the two nations.



Cuba and Guinea Bissau established full diplomatic relations 49 years ago, an event to be marked here on October 1; while Cuba has thanked the African nation for its support of the island nation’s fight against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Cuba and Guinea Bissau share tight cooperation links in the areas of health care and human resources; youths from Guinea Bissau have received professional training in Cuba. At present 34 Cuban health workers are offering their services at the Raul Diaz Arguelles medical school in the African nation.