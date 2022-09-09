All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba Declares Official Mourning for Passing of Queen Elizabeth



Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel imposed official mourning from 06:00 hours to 12:00 hours September 9 for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen maintained a respectful relationship with Cuba and contributed to the expansion of bilateral relations between London and Havana.

The official mourning establishes the half-mast hoisting of the Cuban flag in all public and military Cuban institutions.

