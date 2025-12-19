Cuban Parliament goes over major issues today





HAVANA, Cuba, December 18 (ACN) The Sixth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 10th Legislature, will fulfill a very tight economic and legislative agenda today in this city.



The deputies will discuss the 2026 Economic Plan and State Budget for 2026 and two bills: the General Act on Science, Technology and Innovation and the Act on the Exceptional Reduction of the Term of Office of Delegates to the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will report on the progress of the Government Program to correct distortions and revitalize the economy, currently submitted to discussion in workplaces and society at large.



The agenda for the Sixth Session of the Parliament also includes steps to update the legislative timetable, the approval of related legal norms, and the swearing-in of eight new deputies to fill hitherto vacant seats.