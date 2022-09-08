Cuba and Guinea Bissau Boost Cooperation Links





Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez held talks with Suzi Carla Barbosa, Guinea Bissau’s International Affairs and Cooperation Minister to further deepen relations between the two nations.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban government official said he was satisfied about the good level of bilateral political dialog and for the two country’s willingness to further advance economic, trade and cooperation relations.



Cuba and Guinea Bissau established diplomatic relations on 1st October 1973, since that point in time, both nations have shared collaboration links in areas such as health and education.