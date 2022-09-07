Cuban deputy FM concludes official visit to Indochina





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Cuban first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver will complete today the last activities of his agenda in Laos, which concludes a tour of Indochina that also included Vietnam and Cambodia.



During this day, Peñalver and his delegation will visit a special development zone and share with teachers and students of the Laos-Cuba Friendship School.



On Monday, the Cuban diplomat held a meeting with Thongsavanah Phomvihane, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and head of its foreign relations commission, with whom he agreed that the exchange of experiences on the construction of socialism contributes to the development of bilateral ties.



According to the source, during the courtesy visit of the deputy foreign minister to the member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP and deputy prime minister, Sonexay Siphandone, both parties ratified the priority they give to their relations, as well as the willingness to expand cooperation in all areas of common interest.



In addition, Peñalver and his Lao counterpart, Bounleua Phandanouvong, signed the 2022-2025 Collaboration Plan between the ministries of foreign affairs, to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two sides.



The senior Cuban official began his activities in Vientiane (capital of Laos) meeting with the vice president of the National Assembly and head of the Association of Friendship with Cuba, Chaleun Yiapahoeur, to whom he presented the Order of Solidarity and the 60th Anniversary Seal of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym).



Cuban delegation also visited the Phanphet company, specialized in the production of rice and other foodstuffs; the That Luang stove and the Sisaket temple.