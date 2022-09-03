Barbadian Foreign Minister Meets Cuban Government Official





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) Barbados Foreign Minister Jerome Walcott met with visiting Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca, who said that both sides are willing to expand bilateral relations between their countries.



On his Twitter account Malmierca referred to his talks with his host and also to his meeting with Cuban workers in Barbados and with local citizens who graduated from Cuban universities.



The Cuban government official is in Barbados to attend the First Afro-Caribbean Forum on Investment and Commerce, ACTIF 2022.