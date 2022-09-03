Canada and Cuba Address Political and Economic Links





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had a phone conversation with Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly on the state of bilateral relations between their countries.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said they addressed bilateral relations, particularly political dialog and economic and commercial links.



The Canadian diplomat also wrote on Twitter about her country’s willingness to contribute to the recovery of the areas affected by a massive fire in the supertankers oil depot, in the western province of Matanzas and also help the people affected by the blaze.



“I Spoke with the Cuban FM, @BrunoRguezP, to discuss the explosion in Matanzas and our support for recovery efforts. Together, we’re working to help people and ensure a strong recovery. I also raised the importance of human rights and economic growth. https://twitter.com/melaniejoly/status/1565690446961147909 .



Canada has always given its support of Cuba’s annual resolution at the United Nations demanding the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.