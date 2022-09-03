Cuba Congratulates Vietnam on the 77th Anniversary of its Independence





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero sent a message of congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of their independence.



On his Twitter account, the head of government recalled the historic cooperation relations between the two nations and how such links have strengthened over the years.



Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales also marked the anniversary and thanked Vietnam for its solidarity with the Cuban people and government.



On December 2nd, 1960 Cuba became the first Latin American nation to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam; since that point in time the two nations have enjoyed strong bonds of friendship and cooperation.