Tropical Storm Danielle intensifies





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) The Forecast Center of the Cuban Institute of Meteorology in its Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 3, issued in the afternoon of this Thursday reported that Tropical Storm Danielle is intensifying.



Tropical Storm Danielle during the afternoon today has continued to gain in organization and intensity. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 95 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, and its central pressure has dropped to 1005 hectoPascal. It is moving slowly eastward at a rate of 4 kilometers per hour.



At 6:00 p.m. its central region was located at 38.1 degrees north latitude and 44.5 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 1700 kilometers west northwest of the Azores Islands.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours this system will continue to move on a similar track, gaining even more organization and intensity over the open waters of the North Atlantic. This system is of navigational interest only.



The next Tropical Cyclone Watch for this system will be issued at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.