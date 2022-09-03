Díaz-Canel expresses his solidarity with Cristina Fernández after assassination attempt





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his support to Argentinean Vice-president Cristina Fernández after a failed assassination attempt last night in Buenos Aires.



In his Twitter account, Díaz-Canel also conveyed solidarity with the Vice President, the government and the Argentine people.



"From Cuba, dismayed with the attempted assassination of @CFKArgentina, we convey all our solidarity to the vice president, the government and the Argentine people. #TodosConCristina #FuerzaCristina," the president said.



On Thursday night, an individual tried to shoot the former president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, while the Peronist leader was greeting her supporters outside her house in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.