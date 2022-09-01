Cuba Grateful to Ecuadorian Stance against US Blockade





Havana, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo extended his gratefulness to Ecuador’s National Assembly for having adopted a resolution condemning the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



On his Twitter account, Lazo acknowledged the value of the document submitted by Ecuadorian lawmaker Blasco Luna Arevalo, in his condition of president of the Ecuador-Cuba Interparliamentary friendship group.



The resolution ratifies the solidarity and support of Cuba in its battle against the unfair US policy and calls on US legislative and executive powers to drop the economic sanctions imposed on the Caribbean island nation.



With 75 votes in favor, the text calls on Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso and other government authorities to maintain their country’s stance in favor of the Cuba-sponsored resolution calling for the lifting of the US blockade, at the UN General assembly this year.