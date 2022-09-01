All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
September Thursday

Cuba Grateful to Ecuadorian Stance against US Blockade



Havana, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo extended his gratefulness to Ecuador’s National Assembly for having adopted a resolution condemning the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.

On his Twitter account, Lazo acknowledged the value of the document submitted by Ecuadorian lawmaker Blasco Luna Arevalo, in his condition of president of the Ecuador-Cuba Interparliamentary friendship group.

The resolution ratifies the solidarity and support of Cuba in its battle against the unfair US policy and calls on US legislative and executive powers to drop the economic sanctions imposed on the Caribbean island nation.

With 75 votes in favor, the text calls on Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso and other government authorities to maintain their country’s stance in favor of the Cuba-sponsored resolution calling for the lifting of the US blockade, at the UN General assembly this year.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News