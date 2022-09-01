US Activists Affirm their Solidarity with the Cuban People





Havana, Aug 30 (ACN) The Friends of Cuba in the US will not stop their supportive action against the policy of isolation and sanctions against the island, said in Havana Gloria La Riva, US journalist and activist.



During a meeting with local reporters, La Riva who is a member of the Socialism and Liberation Party in the US reiterated her commitment to the struggle against the US blockade of Cuba, a policy she described as genocide.



According to La Riva in order to fight the US repressive siege, it is a must to pull down first the fallacy that Cuba is a state sponsor of terrorism and she went on to denounce the attempts by the Joe Biden administration to demonize any gesture of support with Cuba.



Meanwhile, Doctor Leni Villagomez, member of the US Pastors for Peace Caravan to Cuba rejected the cynicism and manipulation behind the US sanctions and restrictions hampering the development of the Cuban socialist system.



She said that the US administration takes advantage of the current and complex world scenario to inflict suffering and discontent in the Cuban people as part of its annexationist interests.



Many people around the world back Cuba and see its socialist system like an example of internationalism and humanism and this world claim cannot be blocked at all, Villagomez noted.



The meeting was attended by Manolo de los Santos, founder and executive co-director of The People’s Forum, and Benjamin Samuel Becker, Chief Editor of BreakThrough News.