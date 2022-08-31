Cuba and Vietnam to strengthen ties in different fields





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The visit to Vietnam of Cuban first deputy foreign minister, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, included today meetings where both sides ratified the desire to strengthen ties.



In an exchange with Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Vietnamese minister of construction, both parties assessed the potential for bilateral cooperation and investment in sectors of common interest such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, renewable sources, construction and science, the Cuban diplomat reported on Twitter.



Peñalver Portal noted that Vietnam is the largest Asian investor in Cuba, and ratified that the island highly appreciates the participation of businessmen from this nation in its economic development.



He also met with Vu Hai Ha, head of the foreign relations commission of the national assembly of Vietnam, with whom he reiterated the willingness to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship and brotherhood that unite the two countries.



The Cuban diplomat is in Vietnam as part of a tour that also includes visits to Cambodia and Laos.



Peñalver Portal's tour of the Indochinese region will be the preview of the official visits that Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz will make to the three countries, scheduled for late September 2022.