Cuban president mourns death of Camilo Guevara, Che's son





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, lamented today the death of Camilo Guevara March, one of the sons of Che and promoter of his ideas.



On Twitter, the president expressed his deep sorrow for the loss, and extended condolences to the Guevara March family.



Camilo Guevara March was 60 years old at the time of his death, and headed the Center for Studies in charge of promoting knowledge of the thought, life and work of Commandant Ernesto Guevara.